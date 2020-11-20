There's a 12-Hour Wait for Colorado's First-Ever In-N-Out, With Crazy Lines and a Fight

California burger chain In-N-Out opened its first-ever Colorado location, and let's just say things got a little out of hand.

Aurora police tweeted that the wait time for a double-double and some animal style fries was 12 hours Friday afternoon.

"IN-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS," police tweeted.

Traffic was even impacted in the surrounding area.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 IN-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS. Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

Other videos tweeted from the new eatery at E. Alameda at Sable and Abilene showed lines stretching on for what seemed like forever, and even a fight breaking out between a couple of men who got out of their cars -- one of them lost their pants in the scuffle.

In the In N Out line! One of the drive thru attendants told us that people started lining up last night. It will probably be a couple of hours but we have tablets, laptops and phones. Going to watch a movie or two. Fun! #ColoradoSprings #InNOut #InNOutBurger pic.twitter.com/SCFMOKAzx2 — Tara Janine 🎃🦃🍷❄️🌨 (@tarajanine7) November 20, 2020

The first Colorado In-N-Out opened up in The Springs today 🤣🤣🤣 I guess Colorado is right that all us Californians are taking over 🤣🤣 #BetterThanWhataBurger #InNOut @innoutburger pic.twitter.com/RBGaNIMv4A — Jamie Lapeyrolerie (@musingsofjamie) November 20, 2020