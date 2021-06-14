Cancer

CNN's Christiane Amanpour Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer

"I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis," the anchor told viewers Monday

By Elizabeth Chuck | NBC News

Veteran CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour told viewers Monday that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I'm confident," she said. "I'm also fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me.

Amanpour, 63, made her announcement from her home studio in London, returning to the airwaves after a four-week hiatus that she described as a "bit of a roller coaster" during which she received her diagnosis.

She said she was sharing her news "in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really, mostly, as a shoutout to early diagnosis."

