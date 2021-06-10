Royal Palm Beach

Child Among 3 Killed in Shooting Inside Florida Publix

Officials said the shooter was among the three people found dead inside the supermarket

A man fatally shot a woman and a young child before turning the gun on himself inside a Publix in Palm Beach County Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the produce area of the store at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the shooting and found the man, woman and child dead. Their identities haven't been released.

Officials said the woman and child were together and are relatives, but didn't confirm if she was the mother of the child. The child would have turned two years old later this month, officials said.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting, officials said.

"Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement," a Publix spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. "Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details."

No other information was immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Royal Palm BeachFloridaPalm Beach CountyPublix
