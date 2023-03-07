Recalls

Chairs Sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Recalled After Injuries Are Reported in 10 Cases

The recall covers nearly 82,000 chairs

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Office chairs sold at U.S. discount retailers and home goods stores have been recalled after consumer safety regulators said they can break and cause injuries.

The recall is being undertaken in cooperation with TJX Companies Inc., which sold the $60 to $70 chairs at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall covers nearly 82,000 chairs, it said, adding that 1,000 more may have been sold in Canada.

