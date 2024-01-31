Multiple people hurt in building collapse near airport in Boise, Idaho, fire officials say

Multiple people have been hurt after a building collapsed Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, fire officials said.

Emergency responders were at scene of the reported building collapse near the Boise Airport at West Rickenbacker and Luke streets, the Boise Fire Department said in a post on X Wednesday afternoon. Search and rescue efforts were underway, it said.

Emergency responders are on scene of a reported building collapse at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street. There are reports of multiple injuries. The Boise Airport is not impacted. More information will be available here as it is confirmed. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) February 1, 2024

Boise Airport operations were not being impacted, fire officials said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police in Boise didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.