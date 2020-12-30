New Jersey

Black Man in NJ Misidentified by Facial Recognition and Falsely Jailed, Lawsuit Claims

A New Jersey man sued police and prosecutors, claiming he was wrongly arrested and jailed after facial recognition software mistakenly linked him to a hotel theft, NBC News reported.

Nijeer Parks, 33, a Black man from Paterson, said his grandmother told him on Jan. 30, 2019, that an arrest warrant had been issued for him, according to the civil lawsuit filed in Passaic County.

He was accused of shoplifting from a Hampton Inn gift store in Woodbridge and then clipping a police car as he sped off. But Parks said in early 2019 that he didn't own a car and that at the time had never possessed a driver's license.

Parks said he went to Woodbridge police headquarters on Feb. 5 to clear up the mistake and was arrested. He spent 10 days in jail.

His lawyer said all charges were dropped.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyfacial recognitionPaterson
