Biden calls for national unity as he marks 9/11 anniversary with US troops in Alaska

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Monday for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, on his way back to Washington from a trip to India and Vietnam.

In his speech at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in front of an audience of more than 1,000 service members, first responders and their families, Biden said the anniversary is a time to remember our sense of national unity.

“This day reminds us we must never lose that sense of national unity,” he said. “Let that be the common cause of our time. Let us honor Sept. 11 by renewing our faith in one another.”

The administration also said it is giving $4 million from the 9/11 Memorial Act grant program to the National September 11 Memorial & Memorial Plaza in New York City.

Biden's Alaska remarks mark the first time he has delivered a 9/11 anniversary speech as president at a site that was not hit in the attack. In 2022, Biden delivered remarks at the Pentagon. In 2021, he visited ground zero in New York, traveled to Shanksville and then went to the Pentagon.

Other top officials of the Biden administration and their families are remembering 9/11 at the more traditional sites for administration commemorations. Earlier on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited New York City's September 11th Memorial. First Lady Jill Biden is laying a wreath at the Pentagon memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is laying a wreath in Shanksville, Pennsylvania in honor of Flight 93.