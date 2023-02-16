news

Biden Says Chinese President Xi Doesn't Want to Damage Relations With U.S. After Spy Balloon

The president has come under increasing pressure by members of Congress, including Democrats, to address the situation publicly.

By Peter Alexander and Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Thursday that he did not think it was an overreaction to shoot down three unidentified objects over North America in the days after taking down a Chinese spy balloon.

"I got a recommendation from the military," Biden said in a phone call, adding that it would have been easier to not shoot the objects down in the face of political pressure.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Four high-altitude objects have been shot down by the U.S. military since Feb 4. Here’s a timeline of those events.

Biden also said he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping but declined in the interview to say when.

“I think the last thing that Xi wants is to fundamentally rip the relationship with the United States and with me," Biden said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

climate change 2 hours ago

A New Peek Below So-Called Doomsday Glacier Yields Both Good and Bad News

The New York Times 2 hours ago

NY Times Contributors and LGBTQ Advocates Send Open Letters Criticizing Paper's Trans Coverage

The interview was after Biden delivered his first remarks on the alleged Chinese spy balloon and three other objects that were shot down over North America.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newsJoe BidenChina
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us