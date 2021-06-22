coronavirus

Almost 900 Secret Service Agents Were Infected With COVID

More than half of the infections were among those who worked in the special agent division, which is responsible for protecting the president, vice president, their families and other government officials

By Josh Boak

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Roughly 900 U.S. Secret Service employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to government records obtained by a government watchdog group.

Secret Service records show that 881 people on the agency payroll were diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021, according to documents obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The records received through a Freedom of Information Act request did not include the names or assignments of those who tested positive. But more than half — 477 — worked in the special agent division, which is responsible for protecting the president and vice president, as well as the families of these leaders and other government officials.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

White House to Concede US Will Miss Biden's July 4 Vaccination Goal

Senate 11 hours ago

GOP Ready to Block Voting Rights Bill in Senate Showdown

CREW noted that the Trump administration took actions that risked exposure to Secret Service workers, but it could not verify a direct connection to possible infections because the identities of those infected remains private.

After President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19, he took a drive in his presidential vehicle as Secret Service personnel drove and protected him. The former president also held multiple large rallies and events, including the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, despite restrictions on public gatherings.

The Secret Service employs approximately 3,200 special agents, 1,300 Uniformed Division officers, and more than 2,000 other technical, professional and administrative support personnel.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusU.S. Secret Service
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us