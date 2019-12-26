Kazakhstan

Almaty Airport Says 9 Killed in Kazakhstan Plane Crash

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff

Patrick Baz/AFP via Getty Images

Almaty International Airport said nine people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.

The airport said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. local time.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

2022 Winter Olympics 7 hours ago

China Pours Billions Into Infrastructure, Talent as It Readies for 2022 Winter Olympics

Trump administration 5 hours ago

5 Major Environmental Regulation Changes Made by Trump Admin. in 2019

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

This article tagged under:

Kazakhstan
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us