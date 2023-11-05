Alabama

Alabama mayor dies of apparent suicide days after website publishes pictures of him allegedly in women's clothes

Smiths Station Mayor F.L. "Bubba" Copeland "was a good man and a great mayor" who fell victim to "a mean, bitter world," former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said.

Smiths Station Mayor F.L. "Bubba" Copeland.
City of Smiths Station

A small-town Alabama mayor died apparently by suicide just days after a conservative news site published pictures of him allegedly wearing women's clothes and makeup, officials said Sunday.

Smiths Station Mayor F.L. "Bubba" Copeland, who was also a pastor at First Baptist Church of Phenix City, fatally shot himself and was pronounced dead at 5:01 p.m. CT Friday, Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton told NBC News in a statement.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

"Thank you all for your prayers and expressions of sympathy and support," First Baptist Church said in a statement Saturday. "First and foremost, we ask that you keep Pastor Bubba Copeland’s family in your prayers today, and in the days ahead."

Copeland died two days after the 1819 News published a story with photos of the mayor donning women’s clothes and makeup.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

