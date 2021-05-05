After Apparent Disappearance 5 Months Ago, Woman Found Alive in Utah

Five months after a search was launched in Utah for a woman who'd apparently disappeared, she was found alive in a campsite she had set up, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said.

The 47-year-old woman was found Sunday by searchers using a drone in the Diamond Fork area of Spanish Fork Canyon in central Utah, the sheriff's office said. The drone crashed, and when the pilot and a sheriff's sergeant went looking for it, they found a tent, and the woman unzipped the tent, it said.

On Nov. 25, the woman's empty car was found near a U.S. Forest Service campground, and teams have conducted searches in the air and on the ground for her since.

It is believed that the woman was camping in the canyon by choice, and deputies took her to a hospital for an evaluation, the sheriff's office said.

