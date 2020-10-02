rick moranis

‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Star Sucker-Punched By Stranger Near Central Park: Police

A representative for Rick Moranis said the actor is "fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes"

Rick Moranis (left) and Eugene Levy (right)
Getty Images

Rick Moranis, star of "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," was attacked by an unknown assailant near New York City's Central Park on Thursday, three law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the attack tell News 4.

The 67-year-old actor and comedian was reportedly walking when the suspect punched him in the head, knocking Moranis to the ground. According to the NYPD, Moranis took himself to the hospital before later reporting the incident to police at the 20th Precinct.

"[Rick Moranis] is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes," a representative for the actor said Friday.

The NYPD says the attacked occurred on Central Park West near W 70th Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police released video of the assault on Twitter as well as a close-up surveillance image of the suspect, dressed in black and wearing an "I Love New York" hoodie. The NYPD called the assault "random" and "unprovoked."

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect accused of punching actor and comedian Rick Moranis in an early-morning assault near Central Park on Thursday.

Moranis recently caught attention for making a return to on-camera work, appearing in a commercial for Mint Mobile alongside fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds.

The "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star left Hollywood more than 20 years ago so he could focus on raising his two children as a single father.

