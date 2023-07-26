A Polly Pocket movie starring Lily Collins is in the works. Here's what we know

Life in plastic really is fantastic.

Case in point: A movie based on Polly Pocket starring Lily Collins is in the works amid Barbie's box office dominance. And according to Robbie Brenner, the head of Mattel Films and a producer on Barbie and all developing Mattel movie projects, there's already a "great" script written by Lena Dunham for the live-action adaptation of the beloved miniture toy.

"First of all, they are two of my favorite ladies ever," Brenner told Variety of Collins and Dunham in a July 26 interview. "It's been an amazing collaboration."

She continued, "Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She's incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It's just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it."

Brenner added that she hopes the company will move forward with the project "at some point in the future."

News of a Polly Pocket movie first broke in 2021, when Collins was named as its lead star. "As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it's a real dream come true to announce this project!" the "Emily in Paris" actress wrote on Instagram at the time. "Truly so excited to be coming on as both a producer and Polly herself! Can't wait to dive into this pastel world."

In a statement of her own in 2021, Dunham credited Polly Pocket for "countless hours of childhood escapism" and giving her "a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate."

The Girls alum added to Deadline, "I'm so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension."

The movie will center around a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship, per the outlet. Other Mattel properties in development include a Barney movie starring Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya and a flick based on Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots with Fast & Furious' Vin Diesel attached.

As for a possible Barbie sequel? Nothing at the moment, according to director Greta Gerwig.

"At this moment, it's all I've got,"Gerwig recently told The New York Times of Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. "I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."