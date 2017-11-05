Law enforcement officers gather in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting killed dozens of people on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Just 35 days after a man opened fire in Las Vegas, causing the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a gunman has wreaked the same havoc on a small Texas town, killing more than 20.



The Sunday morning mass shooting happened inside a tiny church 30 miles east of San Antonio.

Politicians asked for prayers and offered condolences, with some voicing frustration with U.S. gun laws. On Twitter, #GunControl was trending Sunday evening as part of the social media conversation on what happened.



U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, tweeted: "Truly heartbreaking news in #Sutherland Springs. Please say a prayer for First Baptist congregation, first responders & the community there"

President Donald Trump tweeted that he was monitoring the situation from Japan.

Here is a look at how some politicians and celebrities responded to the Texas shooting: