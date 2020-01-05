9 Science-Backed Wellness Trends From the Last Decade That We’re Taking Into the 2020s
Sleeping more, talking about how we feel and eating real food are all in
How we take care of our bodies, minds and health evolves over time for a number of reasons. While some of those changes get forgotten (like low-fat everything and shake weights, thank goodness), some health trends gain attention because there’s science behind them and we’re better off for adopting them.
Here are a few such wellness trends that came into vogue in the 2010s that experts say we should keep up in the 2020s, NBC News reports.
- Prioritizing self-care
- The rebranding of sleep
- Strength training goes mainstream
- Muscle recovery tools show up everywhere
- Paying more attention to mental health
- Remembering that a quiet night in is actually great
- Plant-based eating becoming cool
- Better understanding what’s going on in our guts
- Getting better at disagreeing