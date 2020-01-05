9 Science-Backed Wellness Trends From the Last Decade That We’re Taking Into the 2020s Sleeping more, talking about how we feel and eating real food are all in

How we take care of our bodies, minds and health evolves over time for a number of reasons. While some of those changes get forgotten (like low-fat everything and shake weights, thank goodness), some health trends gain attention because there’s science behind them and we’re better off for adopting them.

Here are a few such wellness trends that came into vogue in the 2010s that experts say we should keep up in the 2020s, NBC News reports.

