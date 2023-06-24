12 taken to hospital following over-chlorination at Houston lazy river pool

Twelve people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a lazy river swimming pool in Houston was apparently over-chlorinated, city fire officials said Saturday.

The exposure happened shortly before 5 p.m. at a location in the Briarforest neighborhood, the Houston Fire Department said in a statement.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the cause "appears to be an over-chlorination of the pool(s)."

In an initial tweet, the department said seven children and three adults went to the hospital and some of the patients drove or rode in private vehicles.

Peña later said 12 people were transported from the pool.

Conditions for the patients were unavailable.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.