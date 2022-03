One person is dead and two were rescued after a Navy plane crashed off the Virginia coast Wednesday, officials said.

The E-2D Hawkeye went down around 7:30 p.m. between two islands on the Delmarva Peninsula, Naval Air Force Atlantic said in a statement.

The aircraft, based out of Naval Station Norfolk and assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron, was doing a routine exercise before the crash, a Navy spokesman told NBC affiliate WAVY.

