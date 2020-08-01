Montgomery County Directs Private Schools to Use Distance Learning for Fall

Private schools in Montgomery County have been directed by local health officials to remain closed for in-person instruction in the fall through October 1.

“At this point the data does not suggest that in-person instruction is safe for students or teachers," said County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles in a release put out Friday.

The directive will be reconsidered come October, but the guidance was given following trends of increased cases in the state. Montgomery County reported 17,665 cases Saturday as the state confirmed a total of 89,365.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan put out a statement Saturday opposing the decision of county health officials.

"I strongly disagree with Montgomery County's decision to mandate the closure of private and parochial schools. As long as the schools develop safe plans that follow CDC and state guidelines, they should be empowered to do what's best for their community. This is a decision for schools and parents, not politicians," Hogan said in his statement.

The order applies to all nonpublic schools including private pay schools, religious-affiliated schools and others considered independent schools.

The public school system announced earlier it would be operating remotely for the fall.

Officials said those who knowingly violate the order could be subjected to jail time, a $5,000 fine or both.