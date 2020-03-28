Maryland Man Arrested for Having 60 People Over for Bonfire, Violating Social Distancing Orders

A Charles County, Maryland, man who threw a party at his house has unintentionally social-distanced himself from everyone after authorities say he was arrested for refusing to comply with the governor's order against large gatherings.

Shawn Marshall Myers, 41, was arrested Friday night after officers found about 60 people hanging out around a bonfire at his home in Hughesville, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said it was the second time Myers had hosted a large gathering since Gov. Larry Hogan's emergency order banning gatherings of more than 10 people went into effect. Deputies responded to his house on March 22 after receiving another complaint about a party there.

Myers had agreed to disperse the crowd on March 22, but deputies say he refused to do so when they responded to the party on Friday.

After authorities consulted with the state's attorney's office, Myers was charged with violating Hogan's order.

The sheriff's office urged the public to comply with the order "for the safety, health and well-being of all communities."

As of Saturday night, there are 21 cases of coronavirus in Charles County and Maryland's cases have surpassed 1,000.