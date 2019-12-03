Man Shot, Killed During Fight Inside Maryland Liquor Store

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night during a fight inside a liquor store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, police say.

Seat Pleasant police said two men got into an argument inside Blue Sky Liquors on Central Avenue. One of them pulled out a gun and fired one shot, killing the other man, police said. The suspect then ran off.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video that captured the fatal shooting.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin said his department is still working to get a description of the suspect.