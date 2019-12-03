Man Shot, Killed During Fight Inside Maryland Liquor Store

By Shomari Stone

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night during a fight inside a liquor store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, police say.

Seat Pleasant police said two men got into an argument inside Blue Sky Liquors on Central Avenue. One of them pulled out a gun and fired one shot, killing the other man, police said. The suspect then ran off.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video that captured the fatal shooting.

News

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 5 hours ago

Mom Says Couple Saved Boy Having Seizure Along I-295 on Christmas Day

Washington DC 4 hours ago

String of Purse Snatchings Under Investigation in Northwest DC

Police have not released the victim's name.

Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin said his department is still working to get a description of the suspect.

Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us