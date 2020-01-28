Man Killed After Firing at St. Mary’s Co. Deputies, Authorities Say

A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Saint Mary's County, Maryland.

St. Mary's County sheriff's deputies were called to the 19800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park late Monday night for the report of domestic assault, property destruction and threats of homicide, they said.

After they arrived, a woman told them that the suspect, 43-year-old John Francis Tippett Jr., of Lexington Park, had access to several weapons, and that he had made threats to harm himself and shoot responding deputies, according to authorities.

Authorities also said he broke the windshield of the woman's vehicle as she tried to escape the area.

While the deputies were talking to the woman, they heard shots being fired and called in a hostage negotiations team.

Authorities say Tippett then began going inside and outside the house, firing at authorities and at a compressed gas tank in the driveway. Deputies returned shots, killing Tippett.

The investigation is ongoing.