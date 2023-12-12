Youngkin to hold news conference at Potomac Yard, site of proposed new home for Caps, Wizards

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at Potomac Yard in Alexandria, the proposed site of a new arena for the Washington Wizards and Capitals.

Meanwhile, the Alexandria City Council went into a closed session Tuesday evening to discuss an economic development opportunity that would involve a corporate office relocating to Alexandria and might at some point involve hosting a parade.

Virginia State Sen. Dick Saslaw, who sits on the commonwealth's Major Economic Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission, confirmed to News4 that the committee met Monday to vote on a deal to build a new arena for the teams.

The package would include at least one new hotel, a music venue/convention center and a $200 million transportation package, said State Del. George Barker, who also serves on the commission. Another Virginia state senator close to discussions said the convention center would have 3,000 seats. That lawmaker said the package also includes a deal for the front office and TV network of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the teams.

Late Monday, the Washington Post reported that the Virginia lawmakers voted in favor of the plan. News4 has reached out to commission members and is awaiting confirmation of the vote's tally.

The package would have to be approved by the full state legislature early next year.

Earlier Monday, a company spokesperson for Monumental did not directly address the possibility, saying only, "Monumental Sports & Entertainment is committed to delivering the best fan experience, winning championships, giving back to our communities, and becoming the most valuable regional sports and entertainment enterprise in the world so that we can continue to reinvest in our fans and community. Our commitment to the DMV is unwavering and we look forward to sharing plans for future investments."

Capital One Arena has been home to the Capitals and the Wizards for years in D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood. But the teams could relocate to a proposed arena in the burgeoning Potomac Yard area of Alexandria, where a new Metro station opened earlier this year.

DC and Monumental in negotiations about Capital One Arena since early summer

Capital One Arena has long been credited as the driver that brought Chinatown and downtown D.C. back to economic success in the early 2000s. But now the arena is among the oldest in both the NBA and NHL, and the surrounding area has grappled with rising crime rates.

Also serving as a major concert venue, the 20,000-seat arena hosts a total of 84 games per year for the Caps and Wizards, bringing in tens of thousands of fans. To have the teams leave D.C. now could be devastating to Mayor Muriel Bowser's post-pandemic comeback plan and to the neighborhood itself.

While Monumental owns Capital One Arena, the District owns the land on which it sits, and Monumental founder and CEO Ted Leonsis has complained about the ground lease. The lease goes until 2047, but Leonsis could get out of it in 2027 if he pays off a bond on the lease, which would cost about $36 million.

In 2016, Leonsis said he had "the worst building deal in professional sports," according to the Washington Post, which reported that he said he was paying $14 million per year in interest, $9 million in principal and maintenance costs that the year before cost $13 million. "By comparison, he said, most teams pay rent of $3 million to $4 million to play in municipally owned arenas," the Post reported.

D.C. and Monumental have been negotiating since early summer, including direct talks between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Leonsis, a source familiar with the negotiations said. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson has also participated in the negotiations.

The mayor's office submitted a stronger proposal to Monumental over the weekend, a source who has been part of the negotiations told News4.

Leonsis asked the District this fall for some $600 million in improvements.

Bowser said Monday that she aims to keep both teams in the District.

"Mayor Bowser and [D.C. Council] Chairman [Phil] Mendelson have worked together closely, and in lockstep, to put forward a strong proposal to Monumental Sports, and after several months of negotiations, we are committed to seeing this through as a vital component of D.C.'s comeback," her office told News4.

Virginia would lease new arena to Monumental Sports for 40 years, lawmaker says

Although the details of the Virginia deal have yet to be worked out, Barker said he believes approval is a sure thing.

The proposed site is located behind the Target store in a popular shopping center and next to the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The roughly $200 million of transportation funding that would be included in the deal would help double the capacity of that Metro station, with a walkway directly from the station into the arena.

Barker said the project wouldn't cost Virginia taxpayers anything because it would not come from an existing pool of money. The commonwealth would own any arena and lease it to Monumental for 40 years, and the company's lease would pay off the project over that time, Barker said.

Multiple sources involved with the project said Youngkin's administration and the city of Alexandria have been working hard on this proposal for months. Youngkin's office and Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson declined to comment Monday.

If the commission approves the plan, a formal bill would be drafted and introduced to the full General Assembly this coming session. If approved, Youngkin would then need to sign it, and the proposal would be presented to Monumental, which then would consider Virginia's offer or seek a better deal from the District.