Young father killed while celebrating birthday on U Street

A young father killed in Northwest D.C. over the weekend was out celebrating his 24th birthday, his mother said.

Diamonte Lewis was shot and killed near 9th and U streets early Saturday morning.

He leaves behind two children, ages 1 and 3.

“No parent ever wants to bury their kid, so this one right here is a major loss for me,” said Lewis’ mother, Kristie Lewis Garvin.

She said her son was a musician and devoted father.

“He loved and he loved hard,” Lewis Garvin said. “He’s a dancer; he’s a rapper.”

“Monte don’t like to see nobody in trouble; Monte don’t go looking for trouble,” she said.

D.C. are still investigating Lewis’ death and haven’t announced a motive or suspect.

“Turn yourself in, that’s the best thing you can do,” his mother said. “Nobody’s looking to hurt you. We just want justice for Monte.”

The previous Saturday, Oct. 14, 30-year-old Anee Roberson died after being hit by a car while running away from an assault at the same intersection. Police are investigating whether she was attacked because she was a transgender woman.

Last year, Lewis’ best friend was killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, his mother said. Police said he was shot during an argument and an arrest was made.