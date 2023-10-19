DC police investigate death of trans woman struck by car on U Street as homicide

D.C. police are investigating a D.C. transgender woman's death on U Street NW Saturday morning as a homicide.

Anee Roberson, 30, was assaulted near Nellie’s Sports Bar, then hit by a car as she tried to run away, police said. They want to know if her gender identity had anything to do with the assault.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. They were not connected to the assault.

The autopsy found Roberson died from multiple blunt force injuries.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“She was accosted by some individuals that assaulted her, which led to her running and ended ultimately to her getting hit by a car,” said Earline Budd of HIPS harm reduction advocacy.

“It’s the first death or murder that we’ve had of a trans person in our community within a year,” she said.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Iya Dammons of DC Safe Haven. “She was really sweet and she was really a great, great individual.”

“We’re asking for the mayor, we’re asking for the police department to step up and take these crimes serious,” Dammons said.

The police department’s special liaison branch, which handles bias crimes, is on the case, and police say they’re investigating all aspects of the homicide.

Numbers from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia show 129 offenses were investigated as possible bias crimes last year. Five ended in prosecutions with enhanced penalties associated with such crimes. One ended in federal hate crime charges. Several are still pending.

“Our blood is in the streets,” Dammons said. “We’re asking for you all to step and do something. This is a tragedy, not only for the family, but for the community.”

Police are still searching for suspects.

A candlelight vigil for Roberson is planned for Wednesday evening at the intersection of 9th and U streets.