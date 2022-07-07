Young Father Killed in Beltsville

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed on a wooded road in Beltsville, Maryland, Tuesday night, and Prince George's County police are searching for a suspect.

Antoine Dorsey's family described him as a young father who loved his 3-year-old daughter.

"His daughter was everything. Always talked about her. Her name was in his mouth constantly," Dorsey's brother, Jarel Dorsey, said.

About 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers found Dorsey in the area of Beaver Dam Road and Biocontrol Road in Beltsville suffering from a gunshot wound. He died later at the hospital.

Investigators said they're still trying to figure out a suspect and motive in the killing.

"My youngest grandson. …. He loved me. He really loved his grandmother," Dorsey's grandmother Vivian Parker said.

Dorsey’s family says he went to Potomac High School in Oxon Hill.

He loved music, spending time with his siblings and making people laugh.

"He’s a goofball. His humor, his humor, that’s the main thing," said Sharvonte Dorsey, his sister.

The Dorsey family says Antoine was working at a grocery store to provide for his daughter.

They said they have no idea who could have killed him or why.

"My brother was ambitious. He was young. He had a lot of life to live," Jarel Dorsey said.

"He was getting his life together," Parker said.

"I’m just praying that whoever did this to my grandson will come up. Come up. Let us know what’s going on. We don’t know what’s happening or what happened," Parker said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they’re offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.