Local
Dulles International Airport

Woman Threatened to Stab Passengers, Assaulted Air Marshal on Flight to Dulles: Court Docs

By Scott MacFarlane

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Dulles International Airport over the weekend kicked, shouted and threatened to stab passengers, court documents say.

According to an FBI affidavit, flight attendants found Dana Mustafa smoking in the bathroom of the United Airlines flight on Saturday.

When a federal air marshal intervened, federal agents say Mustafa began yelling and kicked the air marshal.

Local

Virginia 1 hour ago

Fauquier County Teen Murder Suspect Appears in Court

China 2 hours ago

Local Chinese Restaurants See Decline in Business Amid Coronavirus Fears

A half-empty liter bottle of Absolute vodka was visible in Mustafa's bag, according tot he affidavit.

In court filings Monday, the FBI said Mustafa eventually told air marshals, "I'm going to stab everyone on the plane then kill myself."

She was arrested once the flight landed at Dulles.

Mustafa, who is from North Carolina, appeared in court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday. She didn't comment or enter a plea in her case.

Prosecutors said while on the plan and in tears, Mustfaa claimed she was traveling because her family was killed in a car wreck by a drunk driver.

Mustafa later admitted the story was a lie, according to the affidavit.

A judge allowed Mustafa to be released from jail until another court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Dulles International AirportFLIGHTairport
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us