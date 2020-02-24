Woman Threatened to Stab Passengers, Assaulted Air Marshal on Flight to Dulles: Court Docs

A woman on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Dulles International Airport over the weekend kicked, shouted and threatened to stab passengers, court documents say.

According to an FBI affidavit, flight attendants found Dana Mustafa smoking in the bathroom of the United Airlines flight on Saturday.

When a federal air marshal intervened, federal agents say Mustafa began yelling and kicked the air marshal.

A half-empty liter bottle of Absolute vodka was visible in Mustafa's bag, according tot he affidavit.

In court filings Monday, the FBI said Mustafa eventually told air marshals, "I'm going to stab everyone on the plane then kill myself."

She was arrested once the flight landed at Dulles.

Mustafa, who is from North Carolina, appeared in court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday. She didn't comment or enter a plea in her case.

Prosecutors said while on the plan and in tears, Mustfaa claimed she was traveling because her family was killed in a car wreck by a drunk driver.

Mustafa later admitted the story was a lie, according to the affidavit.

A judge allowed Mustafa to be released from jail until another court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.