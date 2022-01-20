Northwest DC

Woman Shot in Car With Two Children Inside in Northwest DC

Inside a parked sedan with its lights flashing, first responders found the victim unconscious and not breathing.

By Briana Trujillo and Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

A woman was shot inside a car in Northwest D.C. Wednesday, and two children were present when the gunfire erupted, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at the 2600 block of Georgia Ave NW, near Howard University, at around 8:04 p.m., according to D.C. police. 

Inside a parked sedan with its lights flashing, first responders found the victim unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

Police said there were two children in the car when the shooting happened, but they were unharmed and are being cared for by D.C. child protective services.

"It's very early in the investigation, but information we have, it's possible that the suspect and the victim knew each other, but we can't say that for certain right now," Capt. Kevin Kentish, of D.C. police, said.

More details about what may have led to the shooting were not provided.

