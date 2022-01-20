Woman Dies After Being Found Shot in Car With Children Inside on Georgia Avenue

A woman died after she was found with gunshot wounds Wednesday in a car parked on Georgia Avenue NW, D.C. police said. Her two children were inside the car and were not injured.

Sierra Johnson, of Northeast D.C., was the shooting victim and a homicide investigation is underway, police said in an update Thursday. She was 27.

Johnson was found with gunshot wounds and life-threatening injuries at about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found her inside a dark-colored sedan parked with its hazard lights flashing in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue NW, within sight of the main gate of Howard University.

Johnson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The two children were not injured, police said, declining to provide their ages. Police said in an update that Johnson was their mother.

Police believe the shooting occurred inside the car and said the shooter could be someone Johnson knew.

"It's very early in the investigation, but information we have, it's possible that the suspect and the victim knew each other. But we can't say that for certain right now," Capt. Kevin Kentish said on the scene Wednesday night.

No information on a possible suspect was released. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.