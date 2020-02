Multiple suspects broke into a Northwest D.C. home and sexually assaulted the woman inside before stealing her car and other property early Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

They broke into the home on Girard Street just before 3 a.m., police said.

D.C. police found the victim's stolen Prius on the 1700 block of Euclid Street NW in Adams Morgan Friday evening.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.