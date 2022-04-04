missing person

Woman Missing From Northwest DC Since Friday

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Washington

A woman has been missing from Northwest D.C. since Friday, and her family says they’re concerned for her welfare. 

Tracy Murray, 53, was last seen in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue NW, in downtown D.C., at abut 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police classified her as a critical missing person and said she needs medication. 

Murray has cerebral palsy, her family said. 

Police said Murray stands 5-foot-5, weighs 220 pounds and has short black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and gray pants. 

Anyone who sees Murray is asked to contact police. Tips can be made anonymously.

