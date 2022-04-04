Woman Missing From Northwest DC Since Friday

A woman has been missing from Northwest D.C. since Friday, and her family says they’re concerned for her welfare.

Tracy Murray, 53, was last seen in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue NW, in downtown D.C., at abut 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police classified her as a critical missing person and said she needs medication.

Murray has cerebral palsy, her family said.

Critical #MissingPerson 53 year old Tracy Murray, who was last seen in the 500 block of Indiana Ave, NW on April 1, 2022.



Police said Murray stands 5-foot-5, weighs 220 pounds and has short black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and gray pants.

Anyone who sees Murray is asked to contact police. Tips can be made anonymously.