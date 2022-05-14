Woman, Man Killed in DC Shootings: Police

A woman and a man were killed and another man was injured in three separate shootings Friday in Washington, D.C., police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called to the first shooting in the 200 block of Upshur Street about 5:25 p.m.

A victim was shot and taken to a hospital by a bystander, 4th District Commander Carlos Heraud said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Officers were looking for a silver Jaguar that fled the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A woman was found unconscious and not breathing about 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Raum Street Northeast, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Officers responded to another shooting in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace Southeast about 11:35 p.m.

A man was found conscious and breathing. He was taken to a hospital, police said.

No information on potential suspects has been released in either case.

D.C. police also reported shootings in the 1400 block of H Street and 2800 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast overnight. Police didn’t immediately say if anyone was injured.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.