Woman, man found shot in car in Northeast DC

Officers were called to Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street NE, near a McDonald's, before noon Thursday

By Allison Hageman and Andrea Swalec

NBC Washington

A woman and man were found shot in a car in Northeast D.C. on Thursday morning, authorities said.

They were found at Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street NE, D.C. police said. The man was conscious and breathing; the woman was not.

Officers were called to the location, near a McDonald’s, at about 11:30 a.m.

Both people were taken to a hospital.

An investigation is underway. No information on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

