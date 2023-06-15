Woman, man found shot in car in Northeast DC

A woman and man were found shot in a car in Northeast D.C. on Thursday morning, authorities said.

They were found at Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street NE, D.C. police said. The man was conscious and breathing; the woman was not.

Officers were called to the location, near a McDonald’s, at about 11:30 a.m.

Man shot is conscious and breathing. Woman is not. Both transported. Shot in a car. Ended up by McDonald's on Minnesota Ave NE. #breaking

Both people were taken to a hospital.

An investigation is underway. No information on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.