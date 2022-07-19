Woman Killed, Men Hurt in 3 Separate DC Shootings

A woman has died and two men are critically injured after three separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. police and medics responded to an apartment in the 2900 block of Knox Place SE at about 1:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a woman inside who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, and they were not hurt, police said.

Officers are searching for a suspect.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A couple of hours later, a man was shot at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Wheeler Road SE, police said. The man was critically injured.

At about 4:20 p.m., officers and medics went to the 400 block of Burbank Street SE for reports of a shooting. They found a man who was shot, and he was unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.