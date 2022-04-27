Woman Killed in Northeast DC Stabbing: Police

A woman was found fatally stabbed in Northeast Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, police said.
Officers responded to a 911 call about 3 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The woman was found with stab wounds in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE, which is near the busy H Street Corridor, police said. Her name has not yet been released.
Police were investigating a courtyard near apartment buildings and had blocked the area off.
No information was immediately available on a potential suspect.
D.C. police had recorded 55 homicides this year in the District as of Tuesday, according to MPD data.
Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.