Woman Killed in Northeast DC Stabbing: Police

A woman was found fatally stabbed in Northeast Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 3 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The woman was found with stab wounds in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE, which is near the busy H Street Corridor, police said. Her name has not yet been released.

Police were investigating a courtyard near apartment buildings and had blocked the area off.

No information was immediately available on a potential suspect.

D.C. police had recorded 55 homicides this year in the District as of Tuesday, according to MPD data.

