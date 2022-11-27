Woman Injured in Shooting on DC-295, Possible Suspect Detained in Arlington

A woman is injured after a man shot at her car on Interstate 295 in D.C. on Sunday, police say.

The woman was driving on DC-295 at Exit 5C at about 1 a.m. when a man in a white truck with a California license plate shot at her car. The woman then drove to 12th and Pennsylvania Avenue NW where she pulled over and called the police, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The victim had a gunshot wound to her leg that was not life-threatening. Her identity was not immediately released.

Shortly after the incident, at about 1:15 a.m., a car that matched the suspects car’s description was pulled over in the 2300 block of 24th Road S in Arlington, Virginia, an Arlington County police spokesperson said.

The driver was detained and is being investigated for possible involvement in the D.C. incident. The investigation is being conducted by the D.C. police with assistance from the Arlington County police and Virginia State Police.

This case is the third alleged road rage incident in the D.C. area since Friday.

A woman was also shot in the leg during an apparent road rage incident inside the Third Street tunnel in Southwest D.C. on Friday. A suspect has yet to be identified in the case.

On Saturday, a person fired at a Metrobus with passengers aboard near Southern and Pennsylvania avenues in Southeast. Police are looking for a car wanted in connection with the shooting.

All three cases remain under investigation.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.