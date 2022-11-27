METROBUS

Police Search for Shooter After Metrobus Struck in Apparent Road Rage Incident

In a tweet, Metro General Manager Randy Clare called the gunfire a "reprehensible violent act."

By NBC Washington Staff

Metro Transit Police

Police are searching for the person who fired at a Metrobus with passengers aboard during what appeared to be a road rage incident on Saturday. 

Metro Transit Police responded to the shooting near Southern and Pennsylvania avenues in Southeast D.C. at around 1 p.m.

Police said the driver may have fired at the bus several times, as bullets hit both the front and back of the bus.

Five people, including the driver, were on board during the shooting. No one was injured.

In a tweet, Metro General Manager Randy Clare called the gunfire a "reprehensible violent act."

Authorities also shared a picture of the suspect vehicle wanted in the shooting.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Silver Spring 8 hours ago

Maryland Mom Warns About Overwhelmed Hospitals After Son With RSV Couldn't Get ICU Bed For a Week

gun violence 9 hours ago

Person of Interest in Custody After 16-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Southeast DC: Authorities

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

METROBUS
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us