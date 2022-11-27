Police Search for Shooter After Metrobus Struck in Apparent Road Rage Incident

Police are searching for the person who fired at a Metrobus with passengers aboard during what appeared to be a road rage incident on Saturday.

Metro Transit Police responded to the shooting near Southern and Pennsylvania avenues in Southeast D.C. at around 1 p.m.

Police said the driver may have fired at the bus several times, as bullets hit both the front and back of the bus.

Five people, including the driver, were on board during the shooting. No one was injured.

In a tweet, Metro General Manager Randy Clare called the gunfire a "reprehensible violent act."

Authorities also shared a picture of the suspect vehicle wanted in the shooting.

We are very lucky no one was hit in this reprehensible violent act that had no regard for the life of our Bus Operator, customers & community. @MetroTransitPD & our partners will find this criminal & we expect them to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. #EnoughlsEnough https://t.co/Zjbto4sPA4 — Randy Clarke (Blue checkmark) (@wmataGM) November 26, 2022

