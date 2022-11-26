Woman Shot Inside 3rd Street Tunnel

A woman was shot in an apparent road rage incident inside the Third Street tunnel in Southwest D.C. on Friday, police say.

Officers found a woman inside a car with a gunshot wound to her leg in the 600 block of E Street SW at about 9 p.m., the Metroplitan Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, with no life-threatening injuries. Her identity was not immediately released.

The victim told police she was shot while driving in the southbound lanes inside the Third Street tunnel. She then exited off the Southwest Freeway and called for help.

Police said they believe this was a road rage incident but are working to determine the exact cause.

A suspect has yet to be identified.

