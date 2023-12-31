Washington DC

Woman hit by Amazon truck in Northwest DC

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is seriously injured after she was hit by an Amazon truck Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C., police say.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW at about 4:40 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At the scene, officers found a woman had been hit by a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police describe the striking vehicle as a delivery truck.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Video shows what appeared to be an Amazon truck on the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Silver Spring 12 hours ago

Georgia Avenue reopens after apartment fire in Silver Spring

Howard University 13 hours ago

Howard University break-in posted on TikTok

This a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us