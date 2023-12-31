Woman hit by Amazon truck in Northwest DC

A woman is seriously injured after she was hit by an Amazon truck Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C., police say.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW at about 4:40 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At the scene, officers found a woman had been hit by a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police describe the striking vehicle as a delivery truck.

Video shows what appeared to be an Amazon truck on the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

This a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.