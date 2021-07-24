Crime and Courts

Woman Fatally Shot Masked, Armed Man Outside Home: Police

Prince William County police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said the shooting was justified

Police tape
A woman shot and killed a masked and armed man as he approached her front door early Thursday, Prince William County police said.

The woman was leaving her Woodbridge home, when she noticed the man approaching her from the side of the house, police said. The woman, who police said was also armed with a gun, shot the man.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying near the doorway with gunshot wounds and had a loaded handgun. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. The woman was not hurt.

Detectives are trying to determine why the man was there, but it does not appear to be random, police said in a statement. No charges will be filed, but the case remains under investigation.

After consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, police said the shooting was ruled to be justified, as the woman was acting in self-defense.

Police identified the armed man as Azhar Laurent Smart, 20, of Triangle.

