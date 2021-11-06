Woman Dressed as UPS Driver Shoots Another Woman in Northeast DC, Police Say

A woman dressed as a UPS delivery driver shot another woman multiple times in Northeast D.C. Friday and then attempted to take her own life, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE in the Kingman Park neighborhood around 9:20 p.m.

Police believe a woman dressed as a UPS driver knocked on the victim’s door pretending to have a package. When the victim opened her door, she was shot, authorities said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, D.C. police said.

Shortly after, authorities stopped a suspect vehicle in the 1400 block of Florida Avenue NE. Police said as officers walked up to the car, the driver -- and suspected shooter -- shot herself.

The suspect was reported in critical condition Saturday morning. Police said she faces several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

It is not yet known if the suspect is a real UPS employee or if she was posing as one.

Authorities said both women knew each other and some sort of dispute preceded the shooting.

Officers are also investigating a man who was in the car with the suspect at the time of the traffic stop to determine whether or not he has any connection to the original shooting.