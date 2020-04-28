Woman Dies From COVID-19 Hours After Having Trouble Breathing at Maryland Nursing Home

A 75-year-old woman died within hours of developing breathing issues at a nursing home Friday, according to her daughter.

Ashley Crittenden got a call from Clinton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center about 11 a.m. Friday telling her that her mother was not breathing well during dialysis and they were sending her to a hospital.

“I hear shortness of breath, I’m like, immediately I thought COVID,” Crittenden said.

At 2:30 p.m., her mother was put on a ventilator.

At 5:30 p.m., Crittenden got a call from a doctor in the intensive care unit telling her that her mother was not responding well to treatment.

She succumbed at 6:21 p.m.

“My mom had taken a turn and it was too late for any interventions,” Crittenden said.

She didn't know her mother was sick before that Friday morning call.

Vivian Crittenden was a retired paraprofessional for Prince George's County Schools who later in life developed Alzheimer's disease and was at the nursing home for almost four years. All visitation ended there in early March.

“It still feels unreal because I haven't seen her, Crittenden said.

A spokesperson for home confirms they called the governor's strike team in Monday to do widespread testing of all residents. He said there have been deaths, but he would not say how many.

Crittenden said she was never told about COVID-19 in the home. She's not aware of infections or deaths outside of her mother's case.