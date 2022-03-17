fatal fire

Woman Dies After Rescue From DC Apartment Fire

“Our thoughts & prayers are with family and friends,” DC Fire and EMS said after a fatal fire Wednesday on T Street NW

By Andrea Swalec

A woman died after she was rescued from an apartment fire Wednesday in Northwest D.C., officials said. 

Cheryl Couch was the victim, DC Fire and EMS said Thursday. She was 58. 

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of T Street NW, north of Rhode Island Avenue. They found fire in the basement of an apartment building and rescued Couch from a basement apartment. 

She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries believed to be life-threatening. 

One firefighter who responded to the blaze was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The fire department offered condolences to Couch’s loved ones. 

“Our thoughts & prayers are with family and friends,” they said in a tweet. 

Information on the possible cause of the fire was not immediately released. 

