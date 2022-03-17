Woman Dies After Rescue From DC Apartment Fire

A woman died after she was rescued from an apartment fire Wednesday in Northwest D.C., officials said.

Cheryl Couch was the victim, DC Fire and EMS said Thursday. She was 58.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of T Street NW, north of Rhode Island Avenue. They found fire in the basement of an apartment building and rescued Couch from a basement apartment.

Update Box Alarm 200 block T St NW. #DCsBravest confined fire to basement apartment & the fire is under control. An adult female was located and removed by firefighters and transported to an area hospital with critical life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/SXYKPkJhh6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 16, 2022

She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries believed to be life-threatening.

One firefighter who responded to the blaze was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The fire department offered condolences to Couch’s loved ones.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with family and friends,” they said in a tweet.

Information on the possible cause of the fire was not immediately released.