Woman critically hurt in Greenbelt shooting

A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, Monday, and police say the suspect is at large.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Springhill Court, the Greenbelt Police Department said.

Medics airlifted the woman to Baltimore Shock Trauma in critical condition.

Several schools nearby were in lockdown shortly after the shooting, but the lockdowns have since been lifted.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.