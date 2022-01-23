Metro

Woman ‘Assaulted With Knife' on DC Metro: WMATA

By Jessily Crispyn

NBC Washington

Police responded to a Metro station in D.C. for a report of a person "assaulted with a knife" Sunday, a WMATA spokesperson said.

At around 7 p.m., Metro police found a woman suffering "lacerations" that were not life-threatening at the Federal Center SW station.

"Based upon the preliminary investigation, the female victim was involved in an altercation with two other females on board the train when she was assaulted," the spokesperson said.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing to identify and locate the suspects.

Because of the police activity, trains are temporarily bypassing the station and shuttle buses are being provided.

