Woman arrested in 1990 DC cold case murder of her boyfriend

Exactly 34 years after a man was killed in his Northeast D.C. home, police say they finally have a suspect in custody: the victim's girlfriend.

Norman "Semo" Rich, 34, was found shot on March 28, 1990, after police were called to a home in the 500 block of M Street NE. Inside, they found Rich suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

For years, no one was arrested in the crime, which was featured on NBC's Dateline in 2021. According to Dateline, at the time of the shooting, Rich was living in D.C. with his girlfriend, Sheila Brown, and their three young children, all under age 11.

"He was devoted to those children," Rich's sister Sekeithia Tyler told Dateline. "He had many jobs over the years, but the most important was the last one of being a stay-at-home dad while Sheila worked. Those kids were his life."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police announced Thursday -- 34 years to the day since the deadly shooting -- that Sheila Brown, now 66, has been arrested.

Annapolis police and U.S. marshals arrested Brown, who's been living in Annapolis, on Wednesday. She has been indicted in D.C. court on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, police said.

No further details were immediately available about how detectives identified Brown as a suspect, but they said their investigation revealed that the shooting was "domestic in nature."

NBC Washington has reached out to the public defender's office in Washington, D.C., to see if they are representing Brown, but we have not yet received a response. It was not immediately clear if Brown has retained private counsel.