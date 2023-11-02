Woman, 25, last seen last week in Southeast DC

D.C. police are looking for a 25-year-old woman missing since last week.

Chyna Crawford was last seen Oct. 23rd in the area of Good Hope Road SE.

The Black and Missing Foundation is assisting her family with their search.

Crawford has a tattoo of a heart on the right side of her chest.

Anyone with information should call D.C. police.