Wizards Select Yannick Nzosa With 54th Overall Pick

The Wizards concluded their 2022 draft with the selection of Yannick Nzosa with the 54th overall pick. A 6-foot-10 international center from DR Congo, he’s played the last two seasons in Spain with Unicaja.

In 29 games for Unicaja in the 2021-22 season, he played 11.1 minutes per game and scored 2.2 points with two rebounds per game in Liga ACB, the top professional division in Spain.

Nzosa is just 18 years old and will not turn 19 until mid-November. Meaning, the Wizards opted for Nzosa’s high-upside, which notably comes on the defensive end of the floor, over other more experienced players they could have selected late in the draft.

Highlights of Wizards 18-year-old second round pick Yannick Nzosa. Lots of potential on defense. pic.twitter.com/J3HErg6aTB — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 24, 2022

Still a raw prospect, Nzosa didn’t begin playing basketball until the age of 12. And with his youth, mobility and upside, he could be considered a draft-and-stash candidate for the Wizards.

In the first round earlier in the night, the Wizards selected former Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis with the 10th overall selection.