With rise in respiratory illness, Johns Hopkins requires masks at all Maryland medical facilities — again

Cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 are rising in the DMV, and across the U.S., once again. If you've gotten sick lately, you're not alone.

Local hospitals have seen so many cases that, as of Friday, a major health system is bringing back mandatory masking in its Maryland facilities.

Johns Hopkins Medicine is once again requiring patients, visitors and employees to wear masks in its buildings, according to an email sent to patients.

"It's not surprising that we have to go back to wearing masks in the hospitals, because so many people are sick," said Dr. Elena Rios, President and CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

According to Rios, the new, more contagious JN.1 variant of COVID-19 is keeping healthcare professionals on their toes and hospital beds full.

But it's not just COVID that's causing concern.

"What's being called a trifecta of, not only COVID-19, but influenza and RSV," Rios said. "And it's increased so much that there's been more hospitalizations."

That's why the experts are sending out a reminder about getting your annual COVID, flu, and RSV vaccines if you qualify.

Those on the front lines say there's no time to waste.

"Masks are our friends," said allergist and immunologist Dr. Juanita Mora

Because of the JN.1 variant, many people may not realize they have COVID. So when it comes to testing, it's better to be safe than sorry.

"It presents with a sore throat, nasal congestion, and maybe a cough and body aches," Mora said. "It sounds like a common cold, which means our threshold for doing a rapid COVID-19 test should be low."

Johns Hopkins Medical says it expects the mask requirement to be temporary, while cases are elevated.

Experts say if you're vulnerable to illness, wear a mask anytime you're around large groups of people.