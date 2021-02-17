Winter Storm Warning in DC Area for Heavy Snow, Sleet on Thursday

As millions of people in the U.S. endure intense cold and dramatic snowfall, a winter storm set to arrive in the D.C. area overnight has the potential to drop 2 or more inches of sleet and snow.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for most of the D.C. area from 3 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service says. Southern Maryland will have a winter weather advisory. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

With the coming ICE and SNOW, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through early on Friday morning. Stay with us all day today and throughout the storm on NBC4. I will be talking about this LIVE on Facebook in Weather 101 at 2pm so join me then. pic.twitter.com/5omdfx2lHK — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) February 17, 2021

A quarter-inch of ice and 3-6 inches of snow are possible in the region, starting after midnight Thursday. Be ready for slushy, messy roads on Thursday and potential iciness on Friday, Storm Team4 says.

There are no big weather worries on Wednesday, but bundle up. Despite some sunshine, it will be cold with highs in the 30s.

“Get stuff done today so you don’t have to leave the house tomorrow,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. "Thursday will be a messy travel day."

There’s a 100% chance of precipitation on Thursday. Up to 1-2 inches of snow could fall per hour during the storm, turning to sleet and freezing rain later in the day.

Iciness is a major concern, and could damage trees or power lines and cause trouble for commuters, the NWS says.

Most of this storm will move out by Friday morning, but impacts could linger on the roads.

Winter Weather Timing and Totals for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

You’ll likely only see snow as this winter storm moves into the capital region very early Thursday. About 1-3 inches of snow could fall by sunrise.

By Thursday afternoon, sleet and rain will mix into the storm in the D.C. area. Zones to the south could see more rain, while counties north and west are favored for the highest snow totals.

Due to mixing with rain, predicting precipitation totals is tricky, Bell says.

WEATHER ALERT: Snow on the way. It starts after midnight as mainly snow but there will be a period of sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon. That makes predicting snow totals VERY tough, but here is our latest forecast map for snow accumulation. @nbcwashington #Snow pic.twitter.com/Hd6cK1t463 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 17, 2021

North and west of D.C., this event should stay mostly snow so totals are likely to be 6 inches or more.

In and around the Beltway, snowfall will likely end up in the 2-4-inch range along with accumulating ice. However, some areas could see up to 6 inches. Sleet and freezing rain could wash away accumulations.

Heading into southern Maryland, snow totals will be generally 2 inches or less with a longer period of sleet or freezing rain.

Snow and sleet will transition to all-rain by noon Friday, and some showers are possible in the afternoon.

By Saturday, the D.C. area is dry, sunny and blustery with temps sticking below freezing.

